DENNIS SEID: Financial regulations need some clarification

President Trump has asked the Secretary of the Treasury to review the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which was put in place following the 2008-2009 financial crisis that led to the Great Recession.

It’s been nearly a decade, but some people may have forgotten that the U.S. economy was on the brink of collapse. Some large banks and insiders took advantage of products that lined their bottom lines, and relied on massive speculation to squeeze even more money.

Mortgages were given to people who couldn’t pay, because some in the government believed everybody should have a home, even if their finances were sketchy. Sheer lunacy.

And remember derivatives? Can anyone explain yet in plain English how they worked? They haven’t gone away, either.

And do you remember the term, “too big to fail?”

You and I and 120 million other U.S. taxpayers bailed them out because those banks were deemed to complex, too big and too risky to the global economy to allow them to fail.

So why would Trump, along with the Republican-led Congress want to roll back Dodd-Frank? Like many government regulations, the law has had some unintended consequences.

The act includes more than 22,000 – not a typo – pages regulating the financial industry. And it’s a sweeping law that includes smaller community banks.

You know those banks, because they surround us in Northeast Mississippi. Think of banks like BNA, FMB, First American, Community Bank and even Renasant. There’s a world of difference between a Wall Street bank and a Main Street bank, and the same set of rules shouldn’t have to be applied.

Dodd-Frank has resulted in a consolidation in the banking industry, and the number of community banks fell 14 percent from 2010 to late 2014. Meanwhile, between 1997 and 2008, banking regulations increased 18 percent.

The larger compliance staffs at smaller banks have cut into their profits. They simply don’t have the resources larger banks do, and it’s unfair to the community banks with whom most of us do our banking.

Meanwhile, those big banks are bigger than ever. A recent Bloomberg report shows the hedge fund industry is now more than $3.2 trillion, nearly six times the amount it took for Lehman Brothers to crash. Derivatives are bigger than ever.

So you’re probably thinking that this means Dodd-Frank is needed more than ever.

I don’t believe that the U.S. banking system should be left to its own devices, and I do believe there should be some reasonable – key word – regulation.

As an April 2016 New York Times editorial said, “regulatory simplicity is key to combating risks brought about by increasing financial system complexity. By adding massive layers of rules atop an already convoluted U.S. web of uncoordinated bank regulations crafted around past financial crises distracts U.S. banks from designing and implementing more effective firm-tailored risk management strategies. Simplifying U.S. bank regulation is critical to reducing financial system risk.”

The sooner we do that lessens the chance that U.S. taxpayers will be on the hook again for “too big to fail.” Because we might not get through a second time as well.

Contact Dennis Seid at (662) 678-1579 or dennis.seid@journalinc.com