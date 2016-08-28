DENNIS SEID: Free trade not always free, not always easy

Republicans are well-known to be free-trade advocates, but many, including GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, have said they are against a trade agreement called the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

And Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, has said she’s against it as well, even though she favored the proposal as U.S. Secretary of State before her run for the Oval Office.

The TPP is a trade agreement between the U.S. and 11 trading partners – Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Mexico, Chile, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The 12 countries account for 40 percent of the world’s GDP, more than a quarter of the world’s trade and some 800 million consumers.

Why wouldn’t the U.S. want greater access to those markets?

Critics say the talks have been done in secret and that “nobody knows” what the agreement says. But the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has provided the full negotiating texts to all members of Congress since 2012. TPP has been in the works for nearly a decade, with the U.S. joining in 2008.

There are worries that foreign governments could sue the U.S. and/or U.S. companies if they believe trade deals work against them.

Foreign governments can’t change U.S. law –only Congress can do that, so they must abide by U.S. law if they’re going to do business here.

Free trade, in theory, reduces prices for consumers because of imports. It also opens up new markets for U.S. companies and helps the U.S. economy be more efficient.

But, as the Associated Press points out, “China overwhelmed the world with hundreds of millions of low-paid factory workers who could crank out products for less than just about anybody else. And critics charge that China doesn’t play by the rules – unfairly subsidizing exporters, manipulating its currency to give them a competitive edge and condoning the theft of U.S. trade secrets. Whatever the reasons, the United States last year ran a $334 billion trade deficit with China – a big chunk of America’s $500 billion total trade deficit.”

And foreign competition is one reason – but not the only reason – the U.S. has lost some 3.4 million jobs since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. Foreign competition also has caused American workers’ wages to remain stagnant.

However, technology also can be blamed for some of those job losses, as it has allowed manufacturers to cut jobs even as it’s helped them become more productive.

And, the AP notes, “Trade deals have far less impact on jobs than forces such as automation and wage differences between countries. The controversial Pacific deal, for instance, probably would have a negligible impact on American employment, the International Trade Commission concluded.

“Trump’s plans to impose punitive tariffs would risk setting off a trade war and driving up prices for American consumers. Pulling back from trade agreements could also reduce America’s diplomatic influence. The Pacific agreement, for instance, is aimed partly at countering China’s clout in Asia.”

No trade deal is perfect. To maintain is position as the world’s top economic power, it’s in the best interest of the U.S. to push the TPP deal, or risk ceding the title to China.

We live an operate in a global economy, like it or not. Withdrawing is not an option.

Contact Dennis Seid at (662) 678-1578 or dennis.seid@journalinc.com.