Doctors in love: Five sets of young Tupelo docs mix medicine, marriage

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Two by two, young physician couples have been making their way to Tupelo.

Between August 2015 and August 2016, Tupelo has welcomed retina surgeon Dr. Khushboo Agrawal and emergency physician Dr. Neal Patel, who are both Mississippi natives; adult hospitalist Dr. Sandhya Bogi and pediatric hospitalist Dr. Vishwa Gajula; pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Sara Silver and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist Dr. Kevin Silver; and palliative care specialist Dr. Lindsey Hinton and radiation oncologist Dr. Benjamin Hinton.

Although Tupelo usually doesn’t welcome so many sets in a 12-month month period, there are more physician couples than there used to be.

“We’ve had at least one every year since 2013,” said Stephanie Maxcy, North Mississippi Medical Center physician recruiter.

Love in the air

Cupid was working overtime at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine when Agrawal, who grew up in Madison, and Patel, who hails from Greenville, were there.

“Our class had eight couples that got married,” Agrawal said.

But it wasn’t love at first sight for Agrawal and Patel.

“We were study partners first and then we became friends,” Agrawal said. “The fourth year of medical school, we became a couple.”

They married in 2011 while they were in residencies at two separate Chicago hospitals. They welcomed their first child Armaan as they were preparing to start their professional lives in Tupelo. They are expecting their second child in April.

Across the country

Medical training is long and demanding, running three to six years after medical school.

Kevin and Sara Silver, who first became friends and then fell in love while students at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, had to keep the flame burning when training took them to East Lansing, Michigan and Tampa, Florida. “It was tough to be apart for three years,” Kevin Silver said.

Some ground rules helped them get through the separation.

“I wasn’t allowed to complain about how hot it was,” Sara Silver said. “He wasn’t allowed to complain about his schedule.”

The pair married in 2013, and they now have two sons, Jackson, 2, and Leo, 2 months. Tupelo has been a good fit for their family.

“The size is really perfect,” Sara Silver said.

Around the world

Vishwa Gajula and Sandhya Bogi hailed from the same town in India, but had never met before medical school selection day and learned they would both be attending Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad.

“Our parents knew each other, but we didn’t,” Bogi said.

For a long time, they were friends and study partners, sharing books and the four-hour trip home during breaks. Love bloomed, and they married in 2006 after graduating from medical school. They juggled long hours of training in Michigan and then added parenthood when their son Vihaan was born nearly five years ago.

Their second son, Shourya, arrived five weeks ago. It’s not easy, but they count themselves lucky to have a good balance and a spouse that really understands the demands of medicine.

“We both love our jobs,” Gajula said. “We have good support at home.”

Inseparable

Lindsey and Benjamin Hinton, who married in 2008, found each other the first week as freshmen at the University of Alabama.

“I was there with my best friend,” Lindsey Hinton remembered. “I told her that week ‘That boy Benjamin is really cute.’”

Against the odds, they made it through medical school and post-graduate training together at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

“It’s a bit unusual,” Benjamin Hinton said.

Daughter Charlotte, now almost 5, arrived the first year of residency. Sister Catherine, now 2, arrived at the end.

The family has settled in to life in Tupelo this fall, and the couple has found their balance between their professional and personal passions.

“It would be hard for us both to leave it at work,” Benjamin Hinton said. “We try to make sure it’s not all we talk about.”

Advice

It can be tough to manage the demands of medicine and family, but it can be done. Team work is essential say obstetrician-gynecologist Drs. Brandi and Bennett McGehee, who have been in Tupelo four and five years respectively.

“We’re in this together,” Bennett McGehee said. “It’s helpful to have someone who understands.”

Date nights and visits with 6-month old Ben to see the parent on duty help.

“You make it work,” Brandi McGehee said.

michaela.morris@journalinc.com