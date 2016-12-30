Donors support first responders during blood drive

By William Moore

TUPELO – A steady stream of people stopped by the BancorpSouth Arena Thursday and not just to ice skate.

Dozens of people gave their time and their blood to replenish the shelves at the United Blood Services during the second annual Battle of the Badges. The blood drive continues today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the west side of the coliseum.

“We actually had three people waiting at the door when we got here at 9:15,” said UBS senior donor recruitment representative Rhonda Weaver. “We told them we weren’t ready yet, so they said they would just wait and watch us set up.”

As part of a friendly competition, donors get to “vote” for the first responders of their choice – Lee County fire departments, the Lee County sheriff’s Office, Tupelo Fire Department or Tupelo Police Department.

“A guy I work with told me about the Battle of the Badges,” said Jeff Chambers. “I was due to give blood anyway and this was a good excuse.”

Myra Young of Baldwyn and her grandson were running errands in Tupelo Thursday and decided to kill a little time.

“I give blood, probably not as often as I should,” Young said. “So I told my grandson we needed to stop by and give.”

Donating a unit of whole blood takes about 45 minutes, from registration to recovery, Weaver said.

“You can actually cut about 10 minutes off that if you go online the day of donating and fill out the questionnaire,” Weaver said. “Then you just print out the QR code and bring it with you or do a screen shot if you do it on your phone. We can scan the code and move to the next step.”

If someone has a little more time, about another 15 minutes, they can donate just red cells. A special machine filters out the red cells and returns the platelets and plasma to the patient.

People can donate whole blood every 56 days but have to wait 112 days between red cell donations.

“Supplies are low this time of year and we are in really bad need of type O negative, which can safely be given to patients of all blood types,” said Weaver. “The blood that is donated will stay right in this area. We supply all of the hospitals in north Mississippi.”

