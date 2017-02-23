Dropout Prevention Summit: Local efforts to curb absenteeism highlighted

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Local efforts to curb absenteeism were highlighted at this year’s Dropout Prevention Summit, giving representatives from 24 school districts new ideas to take home to their own schools.

The event, which is in its 10th year, is put on by the CREATE Foundation and the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi. The summit was held at the Center for Educational Advancement on the University of Mississippi’s Tupelo campus on Wednesday.

Two area superintendents, Jason McKay of the Baldwyn School District and Tony Cook of the Houston School District, shared changes they’ve made in their districts to address the issue of chronic absenteeism.

Other speakers included Mike Clayborne, CREATE president; Linda Southward from the Mississippi State University Social Science Research Center and Mississippi KIDS COUNT; Ashley Shiels, director of the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading; Cindy Walker, CEO of the United Way of South Mississippi; and Chris Fleming, principal of Lewisburg High School in DeSoto County.

Chronic absenteeism, or missing more than 10 percent of days in a school year, is a good indicator that a student will drop out, according to Southward.

Poor attendance isn’t just a high school issue either, Southward said, and can begin as early as pre-kindergarten.

In the Baldwyn School District, McKay said reducing dropouts and boosting attendance begins with creating a welcoming and structured school environment.

The Baldwyn School District had one of the lowest dropout rates in the Northeast Mississippi region in 2016 at 5.1 percent.

McKay has hired two retired coaches to serve as “remediation coaches,” helping students through academic remediation and relationship building.

The coaches identify students who are struggling and build a rapport with them and their families, hoping to get everyone involved in the task of keeping that student in school and on track for graduation.

“We have seen that be a tremendous positive in our schools,” McKay said.

Cook agrees that relationship-building between students and teachers is extremely important.

Houston’s efforts to reduce dropouts, however, have been more focused on community engagement so far.

Since becoming superintendent in 2015, Cook said he has been concerned about high levels of absenteeism and low graduation rates that have plagued the district.

In 2016, Houston High School’s dropout rate was 25 percent.

“We realize it didn’t get broken in a few days, and it’s not going to get fixed in a few days, but we are doing some things right now,” Cook said.

Cook and others in the school district recently decided to create an attendance committee made up of educators, community officials, parents and business owners.

The group meets to discuss ways to improve the graduation rate and attendance throughout the district with the notion that student success is a collaborative effort between the home, school and the community.

Cook said the district is also using smaller initiatives like the “college wall” to encourage students to complete school.

“College walls” at each school display photos of teachers and administrators along with their alma maters.

“It helps them to see, ‘Hey, these guys are from Houston, and if they can do it, I can do it, too,’” Cook said.

