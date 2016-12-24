Drought deals damage to county roads

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Winter rains may have helped relieve drought conditions, but rain won’t be enough to repair and restore some cracked county roads.

In Tupelo, officials think the roads held up pretty well. Out in Lee County, however, it’s a different story.

“Drought sucks moisture out from under a road and causes it to separate,” said Lee County Road Manager Tim Allred.

By Allred’s reckoning, drought exacerbated cracking on roads across the county. The drought also hampered his efforts to repair roads using a new approach.

Earlier this year, Allred pitched to supervisors the idea of putting a micro-surface emulsion seal down on some roads.

A micro-surface seal over the top of an existing road is a cheaper alternative to other repair or resurfacing measures. Allred inspected roads in Itawamba County that had been patched using this technique. To his eye, the micro-surface was holding up well after two or three years.

“You can get four to five years out of it according to the contractors I spoke with,” Allred said.

Allred used the micro-surface techniques on several roads in Lee County, including two miles of County Road 300, near Shannon; a little over two miles of County Road 183, northwest of Tupelo; about two miles of County Road 1205, near Nettleton; and about a mile-and-a-half of County Road 251/Euclatubba Road.

In all, Allred estimated that these roads cost about $170,000 to patch using a micro-surface seal.

However, particularly on Country Road 300 and Country Road 251, cracking marred the micro-surface as early as September.

The manufacturer that supplied the micro-surface determined that the emulsion was up to standards. The contractor responsible for installing the seal was also cleared of any fault.

The final verdict from the manufacturer was that installation of the micro-seal during drought conditions was the culprit.

“It adhered to the surface, but it cracked,” Allred said.

At least two of the roads treated with micro-surface held up fairly well, however.

“We only saw minor cracking there,” Allred said.

And as drought conditions wore on, other roads fell victim to dry conditions.

“We started seeing cracks in roads that were not micro-sealed,” Allred said.

Lee County’s road manager admits that using the micro-seal was a “dice roll” that didn’t quite pay off this year. However, Allred said he plans to use micro-seal again if weather conditions are correct.

“We’re going to do several miles of it this year, if the weather cooperates,” he said. “It’s not the micro-seal’s fault.”

On County Road 300 and County Road 251, Allred said his crews will have to fill the cracks that developed in the micro-seal. He estimated those total repair costs could run anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000, depending the severity of the cracks.

In the city of Tupelo, by contrast, Public Works Director Chuck Williams said he has not personally seen much wear and tear on the roads that he can attribute to drought conditions.

“There’s nothing we’ve seen that looks like it’s from the drought,” Williams said. “Everything we are working on is stuff that’s pre-existing.”

Allred chalks that up to better infrastructure underneath the surface of most roads within the city of Tupelo.

“The city roads have a better road bed,” said Allred. “It’s just a fact that Lee County didn’t have the money when those roads were first put down.”

