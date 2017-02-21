Drug Court congratulates latest group of graduates

By Chaning Green

Oxford Citizen

OXFORD – The Third District Drug Court held their 12th graduation ceremony last week where they congratulated those who have completed the program.

The drug court is presided over by Judge Andy Howorth and seeks to provide treatment and recovery to those who would otherwise be facing criminal charges and, often, jail time. Participants agree to go into a recovery program, meet with counselors, undergo treatment, be drug tested and meet at the Lafayette County courthouse every Thursday. In exchange for this, all of their charges are dismissed up successful completion of the program.

The Third District Drug Court currently serves seven counties in North Mississippi, but an additional drug court under the lead of Judge Kelly Luther is now set up to operate out of Ripley, serving Union, Tippah and Benton Counties. The court based out of Lafayette County currently serves 201 participants, while the one in Tippah County serves 45. Graduations are held twice a year and those graduating have completed the program within the past three months or will be completing the program within the next three months.

The ceremony began with the Judge Howorth welcoming everyone to that afternoon’s celebration. He spoke of the dedication and strength of the participants who have made it so far and those who are still struggling. He jokingly added that he hated to see all the graduates go, because that just means he’ll have a whole new incoming group of “knuckle heads” to deal with in the coming months. Howorth also took the time to thank the dedicated team of counselors and officers who make drug court possible.

During the ceremony, a few of those who are graduating are invited to share their stories. They talk about the lowest point in their lives, how their addiction started and when they knew to start taking treatment seriously. The first speaker was actually not quite a graduate yet. Jude Howorth invited the man to speak and share his story so that those in attendance could hear how far the man had come.

The man said the lowest point in his addiction came when he ran away from his halfway house. He went, on foot, to his parents’ house. Along the way, he robbed every liquor store he passed. Police soon tracked the man and they arrested him in the driveway of his parents’ home. The man was emotional as he recalled the experience to these sitting in the courtroom Tuesday afternoon. He said his mother came up to him and said, “If you wanna kill yourself, I’ll pay for it. I just can’t stand to watch you do it slowly.” This was when he knew he had to make a change.