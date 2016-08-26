Early childhood education conference to take place Saturday

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Childcare professionals and early childhood educators will gather Saturday in New Albany to sharpen their teaching skills and explore new approaches to prekindergarten education.

The conference, “Unlocking Their Potential,” will take place at the Magnolia Civic Center and is sponsored by the Union and Lee County Excel by 5 coalitions and the Northeast Mississippi Early Childhood Association.

Jeannie Doler, conference co-chair, said there are already between 150-200 people registered for the event.

Doler said the conference will be helpful to all kinds of professionals who work in early childcare including preschool teachers, Head Start teachers, home educators, elementary school teachers and infant/toddler teachers.

“Everything we do, we do for the children,” Doler said. “We can’t reach each child individually, so we go above and reach the teachers.”

The conference will feature several presenters including authors, early childcare professionals and professors from the University of Mississippi. Attendees will also have opportunities to participate in breakout sessions and network with their peers.

“It never hurts to bounce ideas off of one teacher to another teacher,” Doler said. “I hope they make those connections.”

Teachers can also earn continuing education credits by attending the conference.

Melinda Tidwell, certification manager of Lee County Excel by 5, said the conference will support Excel by 5’s mission of equipping parents, teachers and community members to prepare children for kindergarten.

“The conference offers continuing education for early childhood educators including daycare workers,” Tidwell said. “They have a really great speaker that will energize them about early learning and give the childcare professionals a chance to network and share ideas about early childhood education.”

Without the funding and support provided by the two Excel by 5 groups, Doler said, the conference would not be possible.

Doler said her hope is for teachers to attend, learn valuable lessons and immediately implement those new ideas in their classrooms. From her perspective, making a change in children’s lives begins with equipping teachers.

Doler said she and others who help put together this weekend’s conference are committed to doing just that.

“We want those babies to grow up and be strong leaders in Mississippi,” Doler said. “We have to give them what it takes now for them to be able to reach that.”

Anyone wishing to attend the conference can pre-register by contacting Doler at djdoler2012@hot-mail.com or register at the door on Saturday.

There is a registration fee of $20 per person.

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent