EdBuild could cost some local districts

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – About 55 school districts, or more than one third of the total Mississippi school districts, including Tupelo, would lose state funding if the recommendations of a New Jersey-based education consulting nonprofit hired by legislative leaders to help rewrite Mississippi’s school funding formula are carried out.

The others in Northeast Mississippi that would receive less state funding under the EdBuIld recommendations are Oxford, Starkville-Oktibbeha, Baldwyn and Aberdeen.

“These are just recommendations,” said Senate Education Chair Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, saying the final decision on any rewrite of the Mississippi Adequate Education Program rests with the Legislature. “We are aware of all the issues.”

What is at issue for Tupelo and the other districts is language in the Mississippi Adequate Education Program saying no school district would be required to contribute more than 27 percent in local funds toward the base student cost.

Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, one of the architects of the Mississippi Adequate Education Program in 1997, said the original goal was to require all districts to contribute 28 mills toward the base student cost. A mill is a taxing unit equal to $1 in property for every $1,000 of the taxable value of property.

A district in a property rich area would contribute a larger share toward the base cost. But all local taxpayers would be contributing the same – 28 mills. Districts had the right to contribute more local property tax revenue to help the school do more than just the base student cost, and nearly all districts do levy taxes in excess of 28 mills.

But in 1997 Bryan said he and other legislators soon realized one or two districts would receive less funding under the new Mississippi Adequate Education Program than they would get under the old funding formula if they were required to contribute the 28 mills.

“Our goal was for every district to receive more funding,” Bryan said.

To do that, the language was added that no district would be required to contribute more than 27 percent of the base student cost. At the time, Bryan said the language impacted a handful of districts.

Now, according to information compiled by EdBuild, the language impacts about 50 districts – costing the state about $120 million annually.

Bryan will host a public meeting in Tupelo at 2 p.m. Saturday to discuss the EdBuild plan and how it could affect Northeast Mississippi school districts. The meeting will be on the second floor of Tupelo City Hall in the city council chambers.

Rebecca Sibilia, EdBuild’s chief executive officer, is recommending that all districts be required to contribute the 28 mills toward the base student cost.

She said in her recommendations, which were released earlier this week, the 27-percent language helps to “produce an environment” where districts that “could arguably raise more money for schools because of their wealth are instead receiving more money from the state to offset their costs than their less affluent peers.”

But others see it differently.

Tupelo, for instance, levies the maximum amount allowed by state law – 55 mills – for its schools. To change the formula as advocated by EdBuild would cost the district $4.2 million per year in state funds, according to Tupelo Superintendent Gearl Loden. He said the district already is shorted $2.5 million in state funds because of the Legislature’s inability to fully fund the Mississippi Adequate Education Program.

He said between 85 percent and 90 percent of the district’s total budget is personnel expenses, and $4.2 million would pay for about 80 teachers.

“We consider these (EdBuild recommendations) significant changes,” Loden said. “And just like in our personal budgets, we have to plan for inflation. We don’t know if this new formula will address inflationary costs each year.”

Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn, represents portions of both the Baldwyn and Tupelo school districts that would be impacted by the proposed change.

“I will be looking out for how it affects the schools in my district,” Turner said. “I am not just opposed to raising taxes on the state level. I also do not want to raise them at the local level.”

Sibilia has recommended enacting any changes to the current school funding formula, including removing the 27-percent language, over a five- to eight-year period. She also is proposing removing the 55 mill cap in some instances so perhaps districts like Tupelo could raise property taxes to offset any loss in state funds.

Loden said making up the loss in state funds with local money “would be a serious challenge.”

The two school districts that would lose the most per student, according to EdBuild, are the Choctaw County and Kemper County school districts, which would lose $5,242 and $4,059 per student, respectively, if required to contribute the 28 mills toward the base student cost. Both have electric power generating plants that contribute substantially to their property valuation.

The Pascagoula School District would be next at $2,731 per student.

Tupelo would lose $653 per student or $4.2 million when multiplied by average daily attendance as called for by the Adequate Education formula.

Others in Northeast Mississippi are:

• Baldwyn at $310 per student – totaling about $242,700.

• Aberdeen at $580 per student – totaling about $686,700.

• Oxford at $1,302 per student – totaling about $5.2 million.

• Starkville-Oktibbeha at $411 per student – totaling about $2 million.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9