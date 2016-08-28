Efforts unroll to build trust, create engagement

By Caleb Bedillion

TUPELO – Work is underway on a process set in motion by Mayor Jason Shelton to increase trust and engagement between local citizens and local government.

The effort is especially intended to help address mistrust some in the city feel toward the Tupelo Police Department, mistrust that erupted to the surface in June after a police officer fatally shot Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert.

Earlier this month, Shelton announced plans to form six committees, each tasked with the study of a different initiative or proposal.

Some of these proposals, such as those involving community policing and a civilian review board of police action, have been demanded by local advocacy organizations.

Last week, committees began to hold initial sessions. Those committees will now begin holding weekly meetings, said city Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis.

The committees are composed of city officials, city council members and community members. Each committee has been empowered to compile a package of proposals to put before the Tupelo City Council by Nov. 1.

With these recommendations in hand, council members must then decide how to proceed.

Shelton said he’s trying to keep at least some distance between himself and the work of the committees.

“I don’t want it to be, ‘we’re here to do what the mayor wants,’” he said. “I’m trying not to be heavy handed.”

Representatives of relevant city departments sit on each committee. For example, city attorney Ben Logan represents the mayor’s office on a committee designed to study the possibility of civilian oversight of law enforcement.

Police Chief Bart Aguirre holds a non-voting seat on a committee designed to expand community-oriented policing efforts. Sgt. Katarsha White is the police department’s voting representative to the community policing committee.

A maximum of three city council members may also serve on committee. At present, all committees have two or three council members on them.

Shelton may also appoint two community members to each committee. Each city council member may appoint one community member per committee.

That’s a maximum possible total of nine community members per committee. As of Friday, Lewis said not all council members had maxed out their possible appointments.

Community members who have been appointed to committees thus far include Lee County NAACP President Chris Traylor and former city council member Doyce Deas.

At least three members of the recently formed Coalition of Concerned Pastors and Leaders also have been appointed to seats. Those members are Clarence Parks, Charles Penson and James Hull.

The committees are studying the following six topics: further development of community-oriented policing; the creation of a civilian review or police advisory board; review of the city’s hiring and training policies; development of grass-roots engagement through the city’s neighborhood coordinator; engagement with the local faith community; and the implementation of a new position in city government, a community liaison.

Though several committees echo demands made of the city by community activists, Shelton has already indicated that, in at least one instance, results will fall short of those demands.

There have been calls for a civilian review board to study allegations of police misconduct. There have been demands that such a body have the authority to issue subpoenas.

Shelton, however, has indicated he does not believe the city of Tupelo has the legal authority to create a board possessing subpoena power.

