Eight arrested in connection with December park shooting

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Federal and local officials arrested eight people Tuesday in connection with a shooting Dec. 22 at Theron Nichols Park.

Tuesday morning, the Tupelo Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshal Service task force, simultaneously served a series of arrest and search warrants. The sweep led to the arrest of seven adults and one juvenile.

“This investigation is ongoing,” said TPD spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. “More details will be released later.”

The shooting at the park involved two groups of individuals. Multiple shots were fired from at least three weapons. Two juveniles were injured.