Election commissioners present plan for precinct consolidation

By CALEB BEDILLION

DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – Lee County election officials are once again pushing a plan to reduce the number of voting precincts within the county.

Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts and the county’s election commissioners have unveiled an updated consolidation plan, one that calls for bringing 38 voting precincts down to 26 precincts.

That’s a minor change to a plan Roberts presented to Lee County Supervisors last June that called for the elimination of 13 rather than 12 precincts.

According to Roberts and District 1 Election Commissioner Carl Patterson, reducing precincts will save the county money on multiple fronts.

The county’s ballot scanners, for example, are just over 20 years old and increasingly difficult to repair.

“Sooner or later, we are going to have to buy new scanners,” Roberts told the Lee County Board of Supervisors Monday morning.

Once voters in Lee County mark a paper ballot, that ballot is inserted into a scanning machine that records the voter’s selections.

This allows for faster election results and bypasses the need for a manual count of ballots.

The current scanners, however, were purchased second-hand from Columbus and are prone to break down. Further complicating the situation, new replacement parts for the machines are no longer produced.

Reducing the county’s precincts would reduce the number of scanning machines the county will eventually have to buy.

Roberts said new scanning machines will likely cost $5,000 each.

Precinct consolidation will also reduce the number of poll workers needed during elections, providing the county with further savings.

Under the plan presented to supervisors on Monday, District 1 would fall from 12 precincts to seven precincts, District 2 from seven to five precincts, District 4 from five to four precincts and District 5 from 11 to seven precincts.

District 3, which only has three precincts, would see no changes or consolidations.

District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy voiced concerns over the consolidation plan presented Monday.

Under that plan, the Palmetto and Old Union precincts in District 4 would merge into a new precinct located at the Lee County Agri-Center just outside Verona.

Ivy said he’s open to consolidation, but believes the agri-center is too far away for Palmetto’s voters.

Instead, he told the Daily Journal he’d prefer moving Old Union voters into Palmetto, which meets a volunteer fire department station.

In the current consolidation plan, election officials voiced concern that Palmetto’s current location has inadequate parking and lighting.

District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith and District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland both said they would study the list of the proposed consolidations in their districts.

District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan said the proposed consolidations in his district are improved over the list presented last year.