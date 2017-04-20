Empty Bowls nets $45K for Salvation Army food programs

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Majors Jeff and Lisa Daniel gathered with members of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Wednesday to receive funds raised from the Empty Bowls Luncheon in March.

The Women’s Auxiliary raised $49,340.36, with $3,897.48 in expenses, for a total of $45,442.88 raised. While ticket sales were down this year at $20,894, the organization was pleased to see $19,620.75 in corporate sponsorships.

While the Women’s Auxiliary came just short of its goal, this year’s event surpassed last year’s total of $37,000.

“It was good,” Empty Bowls chairwoman Katrina Potter Patty said. “We always set a high goal, and we always think we should set a low goal, but we still want to try and shoot for it.”

The Women’s Auxiliary is a branch of the Salvation Army that is made up of volunteer women. The auxiliary holds several events throughout the year, like Empty Bowls and Angel Tree, that raise money for the Salvation Army. All funds raised at Empty Bowls go towards the Salvation Army’s food programs.

“The event goes a long way to help our organization as we help others in the community,” Jeff Daniel said. “The money goes specifically to helping feed those who are hungry and homeless here in the community. That money helps pay for the costs of the food and things to help us serve that food.”

The Salvation Army fed over 112,000 meals to the community. That number continues to grow every year, according to Daniel.

“We appreciate all of the help that events like Empty Bowls offers us,” he said.

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the Empty Bowls Luncheon in Tupelo. Patty said she and her colleagues have big plans for the event. Jeff and Lisa Daniel traveled to the Empty Bowls Luncheon in Florence, where Patty said they came back with several ideas.

“We will have a red carpet coming through the front door, a photo booth set up on the side with a big backdrop that says, ‘Salvation Army: Empty Bowls 20th Annual,’” Patty said. “We have a ton more ideas, and we are going to shoot for the stars.”

As for now, the plan for the Women’s Auxiliary is to partner with more local companies.

“We still have more events coming up, including Angel Tree and Thanksgiving Luncheon,” Patty said. “We want to reach out and start partnering with more companies. We had a ton of help from local businesses at Empty Bowls, but we are always looking to find more people who want to help.”