EpiPen cost increases sting local families

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – North Mississippi advocates say they see the rapidly escalating prices of EpiPens putting more people at risk of life-threatening allergic reactions.

“We have families relying on expired or compromised EpiPens because of financial restraints,” said Amelia Murphree of Guntown, who is an attorney, advocate and mother of a 8-year-old with severe food allergies.

Since 2007, the list price of EpiPens have increased from $93.88 to $608, according to the Associated Press. In Tupelo, the cash price listed for EpiPens on prescriptions filled in the past week ranged from $600 to $800, advocates say.

Tupelo allergist Dr. Karen Maltby said she has watched patients struggle with rising prices of the life-saving devices. In the practice she shares with Dr. Matt Oswalt, they make sure patients have coupons to reduce the price of the EpiPens and save samples to assist uninsured patients.

“It has been increasingly more difficult,” especially for elderly patients on fixed incomes and those, without adequate insurance, Maltby said. “It’s been a real issue.”

Following a national firestorm this week, Mylan Pharmaceuticals announced Thursday it would increase the discount offered to many patients with insurance from $100 to $300 and increase the income limits for its patient assistance program for those without insurance. It declined to lower the price.

EpiPens are an important safety net for people who have experienced serious allergic reactions. Anaphylaxis can happen in response to certain foods, medicines, insect stings and latex. Symptoms can include wheezing, throat tightness, swelling, hives, vomiting, anxiety, low blood pressure and loss of consciousness.

The EpiPen delivers a dose of epinephrine, a form of adrenaline, that halts the immune system’s reaction, giving people time to get to emergency care.

“It’s a life-saving device,” Maltby said.

Not every reaction is fatal, and the reactions are often unpredictable.

“Every reaction increases the chance of having a more severe reaction later,” Murphree said.

Crystal Heatherly, whose 14-year-old son has severe food allergies, said she sees many people just relying on avoidance alone, in large part because of the expense of EpiPens, which typically expire after a year.

“You never know when something is cross-contaminated,” Heatherly said.

Parents of children who are highly sensitive to allergens usually have multiple sets for home, school, church, grandparents’ homes, or day care. Murphree and Heatherly say they are thankful for insurance that allows them to purchase EpiPens monthly to rotate their stocks so they have pens wherever they may need them.

Mylan has come in for the lion’s share of the criticism for the dramatic jump in EpiPen’s prices, but it’s not just the manufacturer that needs to answer for out-of-control prices.

“It’s a systemic problem,” said Murphree, who is founder of the local allergy group FACE IT and a past vice president of the national Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Connection Team.

The main competitor to EpiPen was pulled off the market after a recall. Another alternative, Adrenaclick, is not considered as user-friendly and at a $461 list price is still out of reach for many.

The FAACT group has posted a national survey to try to gauge the true impact of the high costs and how people use them.

“We’re trying to get a broad picture of what we’re dealing with,” said Murphree, who continues to serve as a consultant for the group.

michalea.morris@journalinc.com