Expansive requests prompt possible public records policy revision

BY CALEB BEDILLION

DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – Facing broad requests for public documents from private data mining companies, the city’s elected officials will soon consider possible revisions to public records policy.

As allowed by state law, Tupelo leaders will likely clarify that they retain the right to charge certain fees for compliance with some public records requests, said city attorney Ben Logan.

“If it’s just something we can shoot off, we’re going to not charge for that,” Logan said. “But if you request all emails between department heads for three months time, we’re going to have to charge for that.”

In practice, Logan said city leaders are likely to make an additional distinction between requests made in the public interest and those intended to produce private profit.

Logan said the city has received multiple requests from data mining companies seeking as much as six months or nine months worth of vendor lists. In essence, such requests want to know every contractor or company to which the city of Tupelo has paid money.

“That’s cool if our taxpayers want to know who their money is going to,” Logan said. “But if you’re trying to profit off of us, we’re going to charge you to supply that.”

Logan said data mining companies compile vendor information from multiple cities and sell these databases of public data.

The city of Tupelo’s current public records policy only outlines possible fees to cover copying costs, Logan said.

Revisions to the city policy would note the possibility that the city may charge fees to cover the time involved in searching for and producing public data.

Logan said he will likely have completed draft revisions sometime in January. The City Council would consider the modified policy thereafter and presumably vote on it.

Even if it hasn’t been in the city’s policy, state law has always allowed public agencies to charge fees for the production of public records. State statute, however, does not require public entities to charge such fees. The fees are discretionary.

According to the Mississippi Public Records Act, public bodies may “establish and collect fees reasonably calculated to reimburse it for, and in case to exceed, the actual costs of searching, reviewing and/or duplicating and, if applicable, mailing copies of public records.”

In 2014, some limits were placed upon the authority to charge fees for the production of public records.

This 2014 legislated mandated that any search or production fees “shall be at the pay scale of the lowest level employee or contractor competent to respond to the request.”

This would prevent, for example, a city from using a highly-paid attorney to perform routine clerical tasks such as making copies and thereby inflating fees charged to the public.

This 2014 legislation was authored by former Tupelo state senator Nancy Collins and Balwyn state representative Jerry Turner.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion