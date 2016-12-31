Expect more police on the road this weekend

By William Moore

TUPELO – Anyone choosing to drink and drive this weekend, be forewarned – the cops will be looking for you.

Local and state law enforcement will be stepping up patrols and safety checkpoints not only New Year’s Eve (Saturday night) but also Sunday.

“Last year, 162 Mississippi motorists were killed in alcohol-related crashes,” said Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre. “If we work together, we can prevent these needless crashes.”

As part of its Safe Holiday plan, the Tupelo Police Department will have safety checkpoints in all areas of the city throughout the entire holiday period.

“Officers will be visible, trying to get out the message that impaired driving is deadly driving,” Aguirre said. “If you do decide to drink, please use a designated driver.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers will also be working to remove impaired drivers from the roadways. Instead of blanketing long sections of interstates, they will focus on areas closer to population areas.

“We try to strategically place our personnel,” said Capt. Johnny Poulos, MHP Public Affairs Division director. “For New Years, people stay closer to home going to parties, but they are still on the road traveling.”

Officials say the safety checkpoints will pop up and move around several times throughout the weekend. Part of the reason is the increased use of social media to spread information quickly.

“People will find out where the checkpoints are and try to avoid them,” Poulos said. “For that reason, you have to move them around and have officers patrolling alternate routes.”

According to MHP, the official holiday season starts Saturday evening at 6 and ends Sunday night at midnight. Last year, troopers investigated 79 crashes, none fatal, on state and federal roads.

Officials say the easiest way to avoid trouble with the law is to use a designated driver.

“If plans include alcohol, please designate a sober driver before festivities start,” Poulos said. “No one should begin 2017 with being arrested, facing medical bills, legal fees, and perhaps losing their job.”

