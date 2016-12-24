Family celebrating holidays in new Habitat home

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Three days before Christmas, the Osborne family sat in their living room watching a holiday movie on the Disney Channel, playing games on an iPad and talking about gifts and plans to see family on Sunday.

Jamerious Osborne, 4, said he hopes to get a good toy for Christmas. He’s been good this year, he adds, so he deserves it.

The older children – Mercie, 13, TayShaun, 15, and Legacie, 14 – talked excitedly about the prospect of getting money in lieu of gifts and traveling to see family on Christmas night.

With their Christmas shopping done and no last-minute errands to run, the Osborne family spent the days leading up to Christmas Day together at home, much like their neighbors and folks all over Tupelo.

That downtime at home before the big day is particularly special for the Osbornes, though, because this Christmas is the first the family of eight will spend in their new home, built through Habitat for Humanity earlier this year.

They were previously living in a three-bedroom house in East Tupelo and were in need of more space.

Although they moved into the five-bedroom house in August, Quantori Osborne and his wife, Shanikka, said the house has just started to feel cozy and familiar.

“It took us a while to get settled in, but it’s feeling like home,” Quantori said. “We’re still buying stuff slowly.”

Quantori said the whole family has enjoyed spending time together this holiday season in their new home, especially the younger children.

“We’ve done a lot together as far as decorating the house and all,” Quantori said.

They’ve put up a tree and wrapped the stacks of gifts that now surround it. Jamerious and his older sister, Mercie, 13, decked the tree out with multi-colored lights, tinsel, gold bows and ornaments.

“I did the bows and wrapped some of the presents,” Mercie said.

Their living room, complete with a roomy leather couch, has played host to family time spent watching favorite Christmas movies like “Home Alone” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

With more space to spread out, the school-aged children have spent their Christmas break so far hanging out at home, some of them in their own bedrooms for the first time.

The Osbornes contributed more than 800 hours in volunteer hours to the construction of their home. They helped put up walls and cabinets, installed hardwood floors and painted.

Potential Habitat homeowners must provide 300 to 500 hours of sweat equity and will pay for the cost of the home through a 20-year, no-interest mortgage loan.

Toyota Mississippi, partnering with Habitat, also provided more than 500 volunteers and the funds to complete construction.

All of the family’s hard work is as rewarding now, during the Christmas season, as it was the day they moved in as they now have a home for the holidays to enjoy for˚ years to come.

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent