Family of the Year: Fort Bragg honors Nettleton High School alumni

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

AMORY – The 2016 Fort Bragg Family of the Year came home to Northeast Mississippi for the holidays.

Spc. Coy “Trey” Hill III, his wife, Mary Kaitlyn Hill, and their 1-year-old son, Coy IV, were nominated for the award based on their volunteer work with youth at First Church of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“When they have youth services or meetings, we’ll go up and help them to keep the kids from going too crazy,” 21-year-old Trey said Monday at his grandparents’ home in Amory.

Mary Kaitlyn, 21, teaches Sunday school, and her husband plays guitar during services. They’re both chaperones for youth trips.

And for the past year, Coy IV has been along for the ride. Teenagers help look after him, or he stays in the nursery. He also goes on trips.

“He’s part of the group, too,” said Nettleton resident Jenny Payne, Mary Kaitlyn’s mother.

“He’s used to being out and about,” Mary Kaitlyn said.

The Hills said they weren’t expecting to win Fort Bragg Family of the Year. In some ways, Trey was surprised to be in the Army at all.

During his junior year, he talked with a recruiter, who said the Army was cutting back and probably wouldn’t take someone who’d had a broken bone surgically repaired with metal.

“I broke my left shin bone, my left tibia. That was probably three years before I enlisted, so 2011. I was playing backyard football,” Trey said. “There is a titanium rod going through the whole length of the shin, then there are two screws in the top and two in the bottom.”

It took a year and a half and three trips to Memphis to get all of his paperwork in order. After he graduated from Nettleton High School in 2014, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Kaitlyn, and then went to basic training in Missouri, which was followed by advanced individual training in Oklahoma.

He was eventually stationed at Fort Bragg with the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps. He’s a crew member on a U.S. light multiple rocket launcher.

The Hills bought a house in nearby Fayetteville, where they already had a church home. One day, Trey’s first sergeant asked a bunch of questions about the family’s volunteer work.

The Hills were nominated along with 27 others. They filled out a long questionnaire and attended a 30- to 45-minute interview with a six-person panel that included a general’s wife.

The Hills made it to the final round of five before being named 2016 Fort Bragg Family of the Year during a Dec. 1 ceremony.

“We were just expecting a gift card, but they kept handing us stuff,” Trey said.

“They got a $1,000 check,” Payne said.

“We got a trip to Great Wolf Lodge and $500 in gift cards to the store on base,” Mary Kaitlyn said. “We got an iPad. We got a lot of stuff.”

While standing next to Maj. Gen. Paul LaCamera, acting senior command of Fort Bragg and the 18th Airborne Corps, the Hill family also lit the official Fort Bragg Christmas tree at the parade field.

There will be more events to come. Last year, Trey’s former section chief and his family won the Family of the Year award.

“He said he went to a bunch of dinners and made a bunch of appearances throughout the year,” Trey said.

Those will wait until after the Hills finish their visits with family and friends back home. In addition to Payne, they’ve been spending time with Trey’s mother, Dede Smith of Plantersville, and his grandparents, Coy Hill Sr. and Margie Hill of Amory.

After New Year’s Day, they’ll return to Fayetteville, where they hope to stay for years to come, even though the city is far bigger than Trey would prefer.

“The reason we want to stay there is because of our church,” he said. “We love our church so much.”

