Fire destroys Alcorn County home

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

A fire destroyed a house trailer on County Road 174 in the Rock Hill community of Alcorn County on Monday morning.

Harold Evans, who takes oxygen, said he lived in the trailer with his wife Barbara and her son.

He had lived in the trailer about three years and said everything he owned was inside.

The Farmington, Glen and Wenasoga fire departments responded to the blaze, which was reported at around 9:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire was unknown, said Farmington Fire Chief Jeremy Childers.

No one was hurt in the blaze, Childers added.