Fire destroys Lee County home

By William Moore

Daily Journal

VERONA – A Monday morning fire completely destroyed a home in the Green Tee Road community.

Verona Fire Chief Andrew Hooper said the fire at 134 Presley Drive was called in just after 10 a.m., and the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

“It was fully involved, over three-quarters of the house with flames going through the roof,” Hooper said.

Tatiana Bumphis and her daughters were able to escape unharmed, but the house she rented and all her belongings were destroyed.

“Me and one daughter were on the couch asleep when my other daughter came in and said, ‘There is fire in my room,’” Bumphis said.

Bumphis and her daughters ran out into the street and tried to call 911. Her cell phone’s battery was dead, so she flagged down a motorist who called in the fire at 10:05 a.m.

“The wind was blowing hard, and the fire was coming across to my house,” said next-door neighbor Charlotte Webber. “It was starting to get onto my house, so I had to get my daughter and dogs out.”

Fire engines and firefighters from the Verona, Belden and Palmetto fire departments responded to the fire. Within an hour, firefighters had the blaze contained, but the brick-faced structure was completely gutted. Portions of the structure continued to smolder most of the day, leading firefighters to check regularly for hot spots that had to be extinguished.

The investigation has not determined the source of the fire, but it appears to have started in a front bedroom. Neighbors saw flames shooting out the front bedroom window before firemen arrived.

