Fireworks banned in some cities across region

BY CALEB BEDILLION

DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – In many cities across Northeast Mississippi, you’ll have to ring in the new year quietly.

Tupelo has maintained a ban on the use of fireworks inside the city limits for years. A few people will flout the ban every year, but violators are relatively sparse, according to authorities.

“It’s not been that big of an issue lately. It’s been that way for so many years now. I think they remember,” said Capt. Chuck McDougald, public affairs officer for the Tupelo Police Department.

McDougald said a violation of the fireworks ban usually results in a warning on the first offense.

“If we get a call or complaint, we go by and if they’re not being crazy we just ask them to put them up,” said McDougald.

Celebrations involving firearms sometimes occur. Such displays aren’t treated casually.

“An issue we have is people shooting their firearms,” McDougald said. “What goes up in the air has to come back down. We treat those quite a bit more seriously.”

Outside Tupelo’s city limits, the use of fireworks is legal in the unincorporated areas of Lee County and in other surrounding municipalities including Guntown, Nettleton, Plantersville and Shannon.

Other cities across the region that bar fireworks include Corinth, Amory and Aberdeen.

In Fulton, there’s a ban on the books, but it’s only loosely enforced.

“We do have an ordinance against it but we’re pretty lenient,” said Fulton Police Chief Reggie Johnson. “If we start getting complaints, we shut them down.”

But if a resident’s firecrackers or bottle rockets don’t trigger any complaints, Johnson said police won’t take action.

Counties across the region generally allow the use of fireworks within unincorporated areas.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion