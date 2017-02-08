First American in Iuka names new CEO

Daily Journal

IUKA – First American National Bank recently named Tommy Chamblee as chief executive officer of the bank, which was founded in 1964.

First American has offices in 10 Northeast Mississippi communities in Tishomingo, Prentiss, Lee and Itawamba counties.

Chamblee took the helm on Jan. 1, replacing Lugie Brown.

Brown was named CEO in April 2015, replacing CEO Mike Webb, who had served 15 years.

Mark Segars, First American’s president, said Brown “has taken his leadership, vision, passion and respect to a new level.”

According to Segars, when the board began searching for a new leader, it sought someone with strong leadership skills who also would be “a true community banker.”

“That’s what Tommy Chamblee is,” Segars said. “He has a genuine care and concern for the community, its people, growth and economics, education and business development. He believes it is a personal obligation to be a part of and to give back to the community in which one lives. Furthermore, he has that expectation for our banks and its employees in all the communities in which we serve.”

Chamblee started with FANB at the Saltillo office in 2004 to begin preparation for the Fulton office, which opened in 2005.

Segars said Chamblee is a leader with “vision for the future, a passion for excellence and a respect of individuals and community”:

Chamblee is a Fulton resident who led his hometown branch to become the First American’s largest lending office within four and a half years.

With 17 years of banking experience, Chamblee said he believes that service begins inside a business with courtesy and respect from corporate leaders to staff, from staff member to staff member and from the institution to the customers and the community.

“Courtesy and respect are the building blocks to a strong, successful partnership,” he said.

Chamblee received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with majors in banking/finance and general business at the University of Mississippi. He is a graduate of the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt, the John C. Stennis Institute of Government, Pro-Miss Institute of Leadership and Leadership Itawamba. He is in his second year at the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

Chamblee has been recognized as 2006 FBLA Business Person of the Year, 2007 Mississippi Young Bankers County Chairman of the Year, and has been voted Best Banker of Itawamba County for several years. He serves as an executive board member of United Way of Northeast Mississippi and on Three Rivers Planning & Development District Small Business Loan Program committee.