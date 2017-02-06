Five drug arrests in Chickasaw County over weekend

Chickasaw Journal

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department arrested five people on drugs charges over the weekend, with four of those arrests coming after simple traffic stops.

On Saturday, deputies patrolling North Jackson Street in Houston made a traffic stop on Jamie Alfaro. In that stop, officers recovered what they believed to be methamphetamine.

Alfaro, of Houston, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

That same day, deputies with Chickasaw Sheriff Department arrested Adam Rowlett on Baskin Street in Houlka and recovered what they believed to be methamphetamine. Rowlett, from Houlka, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Also on Saturday, Chickasaw County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Annice Conner and Kerry Townsend on Highway 8 in Houston. Deputies recovered what they believed to be crack cocaine at that stop.

Conner, of Houston, was charged with possession of crack cocaine. Townsend, from Woodland, was also arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine.

On Friday, deputies with Chickasaw County Sheriff Department made a traffic stop on Michael Eaton on North Gatlin Street in Okolona. Deputies recovered what they believed to be methamphetamine.

Eaton, of Okolona, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

All five suspects were booked into the Chickasaw County Jail to await arraignment and formal charges.