Five women charged with car, house arson

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Five women have been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a March 26 fire on Hays Drive.

The women are accused of setting fire to a 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was parked under a carport at 120 Hays Drive, just off Green Tee Road and just south of the Tupelo city limits. Neighbors spotted the fire and alerted the family inside the house around 2:30 a.m.

Terriuna Tallie, 18, of 851 McNeece Street Tupelo; and India Wright, 21, of 1252 Red Circle, Tupelo; were arrested April 7. Alvalon McGee, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested Monday morning. Makia Beene, 20 of Baldwyn; and Adreona Hair, 20, of Tupelo, were arrested Tuesday afternoon.

All three women are charged with first degree arson and third degree arson. Tallie has an additional conspiracy charge and McGee has a malicious mischief charge. Monday afternoon, Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond for Tallie and Wright at $110,000 and $100,000, respectively. McGee’s bond was set at $106,000 Tuesday.

Beene and Hair are expected to have their initial court appearances Wednesday.

“This goes back to an ongoing feud that has been going on for years,” Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said. “There was a home invasion years ago in Lee County and some of these suspects went to the state penitentiary. They were recently released and are retaliating against the people who testified against them.

“They dreamed up this idea of a fire. They talked about and these two (Tallie and Wright) even went and bought some of the items needed.”

First degree arson covers the burning of a house or outbuilding. Conviction carries 5-20 years in prison and restitution of up to triple the amount of damages.

Third degree arson covers the burning of personal property and carries a sentence of 1-3 years in prison.

