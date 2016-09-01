Flood relief collection runs through Sept. 24

Daily Journal

TUPELO – St. James Catholic Church Knights of Columbus and StorageMax are teaming up to help in the aftermath of flooding in South Louisiana.

Through Sept. 24, StorageMax locations on McCullough Boulevard, Park Gate Drive and Cliff Gookin Boulevard will be accepting donations during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

The group is collecting non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, toiletries, batteries, fans, diapers, paper products, gloves and everyday household goods.

Monetary donations can be sent to KC Council 8848 c/o St. James Catholic Church, 845 Lakeshire Drive, Tupelo, MS 38804.

For more information, call Ruth Williams at (662) 841-1942 or email kmerritt@hotmail.com.