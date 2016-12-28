Flu ramping up ahead of New Year

BY MICHAELA GIBSON MORRIS

DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – Getting a flu vaccine doesn’t need to wait for a New Year’s resolution.

Public health officials are encouraging procrastinators to get the vaccination now as flu activity is beginning to increase in Mississippi.

“You don’t want to wait until the worst hits,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “The vaccine is the best protection we have against infection.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health works with a sentinel network of physicians across the state that send in reports about the number of visits for influenza-like illness and samples for testing to see what strains of the virus are circulating.

“We are starting to see some increases,” Byers said. “We’re pretty much mirroring what’s happening nationally.”

Through most of December the level of activity in Mississippi has been considered localized, Byers said. But reports are increasing.

“We anticipate it will be at regional activity by the time we report for week 51,” which ended Dec. 24, Byers said.

The main strains of flu circulating now appears to be H3N2, along with an Influenza B strain, which are included in this year’s vaccine.

“So far it looks like a pretty good match,” Byers said.

There’s still time to get a flu vaccine, which is widely available at primary care clinics and pharmacies. The flu vaccine isn’t 100 percent. It can take about two weeks for the immune system to fully respond to the vaccine. But when people who have received the vaccine get the flu, they are much less likely to need to be hospitalized, Byers said.

Beyond getting a shot, people can fight the flu with frequent, thorough hand washing and covering their coughs. If they do get sick, they need to isolate themselves to limit the spread.

“I can’t overemphasize the importance of staying home if you’re sick,” Byers said. “You don’t what to be the one who gives it to somebody else.”

michaela.morris@journalinc.com