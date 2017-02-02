Flying high: Reed’s adds American flag, Bicentennial banner

By Dennis Seid

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Entering its 112th year in business, Reed’s department store has added a couple of features to the exterior of its store.

Above the main entrance and the women’s store entrance are flagpoles that display the U.S. flag and a banner marking Mississippi’s bicentennial.

“We’re always looking for something to roll out at the start of a new fiscal year, which is Feb. 1 for us,” said Jack Reed Jr., Reed’s president.

Reed said he had several things in mind when he decided to install the flagpoles.

“One, I wanted to continue to beautify downtown, and if you’ve ever been down Fifth Avenue in New York, you see the great flags the stores have out,” he said. “I always admired that and thought it was something we should do here.”

Reed also said the city’s status as an All-America City makes it only a natural fit to display the U.S. flag prominently.

“As a citizen and mayor, I’m proud to be part of the All-America City.”

But the Mississippi flag won’t be displayed, even after the bicentennial celebration concludes. The city of Tupelo has a flag, and Reed’s may create one of its own. One or both could be added to fly below the U.S. flag. The current Mississippi flag, with the confederate battle emblem, will not be flown, Reed said.

“For a long time, since 2001 when my dad and William Winter tried to get the state flag to change, we’ve certainly been a believer in that,” Reed said. “This bicentennial banner that the Mississippi Economic Council came up with we certainly support that.”

The banner has the state’s coat of arms emblazoned on a field of red, white and blue, along with the dates 1817-2017 to mark the bicentennial.

Reed said the banner, with a slight adjustment – leaving only 1817 on it – would serve well as a new state flag after the celebration ends.

“I would love for there to be a different state flag for us to fly, and I guess that gives us a year to come up with something,” he said. “If the legislature comes up with something that would be great, but if not, we’ll continue flying the U.S. flag, maybe the Tupelo flag or maybe we come up with a Reed’s flag. Who knows? We may fly all three.”

