In Focus: Super clean

Posted on by in Medical, News

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For this week’s photo essay, photographer Lauren Wood goes inside the Central Processing facility for North Mississippi Medical Center. The facility is one of only a handful in the country that has made its mission to eliminate any cross-contamination in the sterilization process of medical instruments. Before it was built, a team went and toured facilities around the U.S., Canada and Europe to make plans for the state-of-the-art facility.

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio