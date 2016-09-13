Former deputy clerk arrested for embezzlement

Daily Journal

JACKSON – A former Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office deputy clerk turned herself in on embezzlement charges last week.

State Auditor Stacey Pickering said Stephanie Cooper, 33, surrendered herself to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 6. In addition to the embezzlement charges, Cooper was issued a demand in the amount of $59,752.75.

Cooper was responsible for record/bookkeeping and used her position to embezzle funds totaling $44,440.58. These embezzled funds were taken from the collections of bond payments, service of process fees and report fees.

“The investigation began after discrepancies were discovered during a routine audit of Pontotoc County,” said Pickering. “I would like to thank Pontotoc County employees for working closely with my staff on this case.”

Cooper was employed with Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office from November 2002 until September 2016.