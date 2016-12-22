Former mayoral candidate appointed to city election commission

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Mayor Jason Shelton has appointed a one-time political opponent to the city’s election commission.

On Tuesday, the Tupelo City Council approved Shelton’s nomination of Fred Pitts to fill a vacancy on the municipal election commission.

Pitts served a term on the City Council from 2009-13 representing Ward 2 and unsuccessfully ran for mayor against Shelton in 2013.

During his four years on the City Council, Pitts served as president of the council. He also served a term on the Lee county Election Commission in the late 1970s.

“I understand and appreciate the importance of well-run, supervised elections,” said Pitts.

Jerry Napier recently resigned from the commission, creating a vacancy on the five-person board.

“I like being involved,” said Pitts of his desire to serve again in city government. “This was a way I could contribute.”

Shelton highlighted Pitts’ past history of public service during a Tuesday meeting of the City Council.

“Mr. Pitts is someone who doesn’t need an introduction,” said Shelton. “I think he would serve well on the election commission.”

Pitts is currently governor of the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee Kiwanis District for 2016-17.

Commissioners are responsible for conducting general municipal elections as well as any special elections, elections on bond issues and the Major Thoroughfare elections, which occur every five years.

Commission members must be residents of the city but do not have to live within any particular wards.

State and federal elections are conducted locally through the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s Office in conjunction with county election commissioners, who are elected rather than appointed.

As part of their duties, municipal election commissioners must approve the ballots to be used in any elections under their supervisions.

The commissioners also settle any disputes about the eligibility of candidates for office. They also determine whether an affidavit ballot should be counted and must certify the election results.

On the Tupelo commission, Pitts will join sitting members Carl Brangenberg, Bill Martin, Kathy Aycock McMurry and Jim W. Casey.

Municipal elections will occur next year in most Mississippi cities. Primary races for municipal posts will happen May 2 with the general election scheduled for June 6.

Candidates can qualify to run from Jan. 2 until March 3.

Local parties are responsible for their own primary elections.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion