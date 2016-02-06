Former Tupelo restaurateur sentenced to 24 years on drug charges

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A local man who has had run-ins with the law, both in person and on social media, will spend the next 24 years in a state prison.

Nathan Bullard, 37, pleaded guilty Friday morning in Lee County Circuit Court to four separate charges – felony malicious mischief (from Itawamba County), two counts of the sale of marijuana and possession of more than a kilogram of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Bullard, who listed his address as 753 Pleasant Grove Road, Pontotoc, was sentenced by Judge Jim Pounds to a total of 39 years, with 15 suspended. He will have to serve an additional five years of probation once he is released.

“The maximum sentence on the possession is 24 years, and he is serving all of that,” said District Attorney John Weddle. “He will still have 15 years hanging over his head.”

The charges stem from an April 2015 raid of a Tupelo house on Fair Oaks Drive where police and narcotics officers recovered approximately three pounds of marijuana. Bullard was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest. In November 2001, drug agents raided a residence on Monument Street in Tupelo. Bullard, then 23, was arrested with about a pound of marijuana.

Bullard gained infamy and the ire of law enforcement for his online comments following the Dec. 23, 2013, shooting of Tupelo Police Sgt. Gale Stauffer and officer Joseph Maher as they responded to a bank robbery. Stauffer was killed in a shoot-out near Crosstown. Maher was injured and has yet to return to the job.

At the time, Bullard was running Sir Antony’s Bakery, a restaurant started by his stepfather Antony Jacobs. Bullard wrote on WTVA’s Facebook page, “The police been gunning down innocent people for years. … You’re more likely to be killed by the police, than by a terrorist, in this country. So, it’s only tragic when one of the terrorists themselves, is gunned down? I don’t get it …”

Those comments brought an avalanche of criticism and launched a “Boycott Sir Antony’s Bakery in Tupelo” Facebook page, attracting more than 1,000 members. Less than three weeks later in mid-January, Sir Antony’s in Midtown Pointe (formerly Gloster Creek Village) was closed.

