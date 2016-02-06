Former Tupelo restaurateur sentenced to 24 years on drug charges

BULLARD

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A local man who has had run-ins with the law, both in person and on social media, will spend the next 24 years in a state prison.

Nathan Bullard, 37, pleaded guilty Friday morning in Lee County Circuit Court to four separate charges – felony malicious mischief (from Itawamba County), two counts of the sale of marijuana and possession of more than a kilogram of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Bullard, who listed his address as 753 Pleasant Grove Road, Pontotoc, was sentenced by Judge Jim Pounds to a total of 39 years, with 15 suspended. He will have to serve an additional five years of probation once he is released.

“The maximum sentence on the possession is 24 years, and he is serving all of that,” said District Attorney John Weddle. “He will still have 15 years hanging over his head.”

The charges stem from an April 2015 raid of a Tupelo house on Fair Oaks Drive where police and narcotics officers recovered approximately three pounds of marijuana. Bullard was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest. In November 2001, drug agents raided a residence on Monument Street in Tupelo. Bullard, then 23, was arrested with about a pound of marijuana.

Bullard gained infamy and the ire of law enforcement for his online comments following the Dec. 23, 2013, shooting of Tupelo Police Sgt. Gale Stauffer and officer Joseph Maher as they responded to a bank robbery. Stauffer was killed in a shoot-out near Crosstown. Maher was injured and has yet to return to the job.

At the time, Bullard was running Sir Antony’s Bakery, a restaurant started by his stepfather Antony Jacobs. Bullard wrote on WTVA’s Facebook page, “The police been gunning down innocent people for years. … You’re more likely to be killed by the police, than by a terrorist, in this country. So, it’s only tragic when one of the terrorists themselves, is gunned down? I don’t get it …”

Those comments brought an avalanche of criticism and launched a “Boycott Sir Antony’s Bakery in Tupelo” Facebook page, attracting more than 1,000 members. Less than three weeks later in mid-January, Sir Antony’s in Midtown Pointe (formerly Gloster Creek Village) was closed.

  • Winston Smith

    This guy might be a huge POS but it still isn’t right to give him a quarter century in jail for selling marijuana. Child molesters don’t get time like that. You can get less time for murder. That seems crazy to me.

    • msgemini

      He didn’t just “sell marijuana”. He also had 2 felonies in Itawamba County. Maybe you could do a little less “smh” and more reading?

      • Winston Smith

        If you did a little more reading you would have noticed that there was only one felony out of Itawamba county.. I did notice that when I posted my comment and even taking that into account (Malicious Mischief is what they charge you with for property damage) I don’t think this guy deserves 24 years in prison, the maximum sentencing for voluntary manslaughter is 10 years. His sentencing seems right to you?

        • Paul Kevin Curtis

          (((( TRUTH ))))) great come back to msgemini (aka TROLL) with a chip on shoulder LOL

    • Paul Kevin Curtis

      James Everette Dutschke farmed me in a Presidential Assassination Plot via Ricen letters, I was falsely arrested and framed, music career destroyed, slandered all over the world and I don’t believe he got THIS harsh of a sentence. Of course, How would “I” know? I was denied the right to sit in on ANY of the trials.

  • robert

    here is the breakdown. 4 charges, violation of probation and repeat offender. Good riddance.

  • Jonathan Mcalister

    Winston smith, couldn’t agree more. Quarter of a century for a non violent offender. He will cost the tax payers of this state over 32 grand a year being incarcerated. No wonder America is broke. Highest incarceration rate in the world.

    • Paul Kevin Curtis

      I am KC and I approve Winston Smith’s Message

  • MSUSAFVet

    This guy might be a personal scumbag POS but 24 years? This is criminally RIDICULOUS! His crime certainly DOES NOT warrant his punishment. It’s only revenge!

    • Paul Kevin Curtis

      Yeppers Peppers

  • SoldierofaDifferentStripe

    What a waste of kop resources and the taxpayers’ money. The guy had marijuana . . . not child porn.
    Reform our marijuana laws!

  • ChristiMac

    This situation supports the argument for a complete overhaul of the state criminal justice system, starting with sentencing guidelines. The federal sentencing guidelines are based on two things – the crime and the criminal history of the offender. There is no consideration given to who is mad at whom, who the defendant is, who the victim was, etc.

    • TWBDB

      Spot on. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if this case travels through the appeals process and the sentence reduced accordingly. If we put every a-hole in prison who makes an offensive comment they’d be awfully full.

      • Paul Kevin Curtis

        YUP

  • DamonLee

    Moma always said.. If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all.

  • Nathan Bullard

    I actually think it’s ironic that people can look past what I’ve said against the police and see that the justice system needs a complete over-haul. I’ve got 24 years, but contrary to what the article says, I’m not in a State Prison. I’m in a Joint County Facility. In fact I’m at home for the weekend as i type this. I won’t do anywhere near 24 years! It sounds good, but isn’t factual all. The fact we are incarcerating people for a plant in this country is beyond belief…. It makes no sense. I hop poor everyone that realizes that is going to the polls and letting there voice be heard!