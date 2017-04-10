Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulnerable person

Daily Journal

JACKSON – A Starkville man who worked in Tupelo has been arrested and charged with felony abuse of a vulnerable person.

The Attorney General’s office announced Monday that Cleatonia “Tony” Burns, 34, is accused of striking a 21-year-old patient who is intellectually and physically disabled, causing pain or injury. At the time of the alleged abuse, Burns was employed as a direct care provider at Brandi’s Hope Community Services in Tupelo.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit conducted the investigation with assistance from the Tupelo Police Department. Burns was arrested at his home in Starkville with assistance from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.

Burns was arrested on a probable cause warrant signed by Lee County Circuit Judge Jim Pounds.

Burns was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail and was later released on $5,000 bond. His arraignment is set for July 5.

If convicted, Burns faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.