Foul play not suspected in inmate death

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The death of a prisoner found Monday morning in Lee County Jail is most likely natural causes.

Robert J. Williams, 42, was found dead in his cell during a routine bed check around 4:30 a.m. Monday, said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

“There was no incident between him and another inmate and there was no incident between him and an officer,” Johnson said. “He had some major health issues that our staff was treating, but it appears to just be natural causes.”

As with any inmate death, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to look into the matter. The body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Williams was arrested Sunday morning by the Nettleton Police Department for driving under the influence, no driver’s license and several contempt of court charges.

william.moore@journalinc.com