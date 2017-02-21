Fourth arrest made in January kidnapping

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – A Prentiss County man was charged Tuesday in connection with a mid-January kidnapping near Marietta.

According to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar, this is the fourth and final arrest in connection with a Jan. 13 incident at a residence on the south end of the county. During the early morning hours, Prentiss County 911 received several calls about a possible kidnapping taking place at a residence on County Road 5471.

Matthew Glenn Arnold, 33, of County Road 1123, was arrested by deputies late Monday night at his residence. He was charged with two counts of kidnapping and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Also charged with two counts of kidnapping in connection with the same incident are Andy Ambrocio, 23; Anthony Gene Floyd, 26; and Jamie MacAuthor Wills, 45.