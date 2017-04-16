Free-for-all Easter eggs at Veterans Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Last year’s free-for-all Easter Egg Hunt at Veterans Park was an instant success, but Terry Pierce, senior pastor at Tupelo Freewill Baptist, and Jeffrey Daniel, senior pastor at White Hill Missionary Baptist, wanted to come up with new ideas to make the event more fun.

This year’s event included the usual bouncy houses and refreshments, but also a helicopter that dropped candy-filled eggs throughout the park. Thousands of children from infants to fourth grade watched in amazement as the helicopter hovered over their heads.

“I was so worried this year,” Pierce said. “Our sound system went down, but thank goodness we had the helicopter.”

Pierce, Daniel and their churches partnered together to host an Easter Egg Hunt at the park. Both churches got together to provide prizes, candy and 35,000 eggs for those who showed up.

“There’s about four to five thousand here, so it’s gotten pretty big,” Pierce said. “We just want to come together, both of our churches, and bring our community together and have a fun day in fellowship.”

Nicole Hightower is a member of Tupelo Free Will Baptist. She regularly takes her kids out to the big event.

“We are going to win prizes, hopefully, and get a bunch of eggs,” her son John Curtis said. “I really want some candy.”

Families began showing up as early as 10 a.m. for parking as a majority of the park was blocked off for the hunt. Volunteers separated the children and their families into three separate age groups – under-2, 2-5 and 6-10. At 11:00 a.m., volunteers took the age groups out to designated fields throughout the park. Shortly after, the children were allowed to begin the hunt, where they hurriedly filled their baskets with prizes and goodies. It took less than 15 minutes for the children to pick up the 35,000 eggs.

thomas.simpson@journalinc.com