Free smoke alarms offered in Oktibbeha County

By William Moore

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Residents in Starkville and Oktibbeha County have the chance to get smoke detectors installed in their homes for free.

“We got just over 100 to give away in the city, and the county got the same number,” said Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough. “Folks have already been calling trying to get on the list.”

The smoke detectors were provided by the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office, in partnership with the Vision 20/20 project. The program kicked off Tuesday with 102 smoke alarms being delivered to each Brandon, Starkville and Oktibbeha County.

“As I have repeated over and over, having working smoke alarms can cut your risk of dying in a fire by half,” said Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “The State Fire Marshal’s Office strives to provide fire safety education to consumers and fights to reduce fire deaths in the state. We welcome this partnership with Vision 20/20 and thank them for providing these vital devices.”

The smoke alarms feature 10-year batteries that never need replacing. At the end of a decade, a new smoke alarm should be installed. As part of the giveaway program, the smoke detectors must be installed by firefighters.

“One of the stipulations is that we have to install them,” Yarbrough said. “That way we know they are installed properly and in the right location.

“It works out best for the homeowners and for us. It’s a public relations thing for us and gives us a chance to meet and talk with the homeowners about fire safety.”

Vision 20/20 is a national project dedicated to providing strategies in fire prevention across the country. These smoke alarms are intended to be installed in at-risk homes first.

Yarbrough said larger homes will get two smoke alarms.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has assisted in investigating fires that have resulted in 16 fire deaths so far in 2017. Of those, 10 did not have a working smoke alarm.

For more information on the smoke detector giveaway program, call the Starkville Fire Department at (662) 323-2962.