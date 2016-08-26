Freeze talks Liggins’ return to practice, latest NCAA story

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – A few notes from today’s practice, which included several viewing periods.

Suspended offensive tackle Jeremy Liggins was back at practice. He’ll begin being worked back into practice reps but will not play against Florida State.

He still has some work to do to regain his status as team member in good standing, Freeze said. Liggins is listed No. 1 at left tackle on the first depth chart. Rod Taylor is currently getting first-team reps.

Also back was wide receiver Markell Pack, who has been out with a hand injury.

Freeze said he has confidence in 10 offensive linemen to play.

Here’s Freeze:

He talked a little about the Yahoo story that reports the NCAA has made visits to other campuses to ask other SEC players about their involvement in recruiting with Ole Miss.

Freeze questioned the validity of the story.

“This has become the norm around here and I’m just kind of numb to it, and it actually makes us stronger. You’d have to ask whoever wrote the article with no sources. From our end, we protect what’s going on in it (the investigation), and I would hope the same for everyone involved. But that was total … I had no idea. I don’t know if it’s true or not. Is it or is it not? I have no idea.”