Friendly competition: Police department sweeps Guns & Hoses challenge

TUPELO – It’s a good thing Lt. Michael Russell likes spicy foods.

As the anchor in the Blazing Relay, Russell was able to pull the Tupelo Police Department from behind to win the hot wing eating contest over the Tupelo Fire Department.

After the first two competitors finished their wings or passed them along, it ended up a neck and neck battle between Russell and fire training officer Romeco Traylor. Both were trying to finish off the last of the “Blazing” wings, the hottest variety offered by Buffalo Wild Wings.

“They were hot. And I like spicy food,” Russell said. “Buffalo Wild Wings is a great community partner and it’s great for us to get out and let the community see us in a different light – without the badge.”

For the last five years, Buffalo Wild Wings has hosted the friendly competition between the first responders. A portion of the restaurant’s proceeds for the night go to the departments’ charities. The police were competing for the Cops and Kids reading program, while the firefighters raised money for the Police Athletic League.

“It’s fun and a way for people to see the police and firemen in a different light,” said Buffalo Wild Wings manager Ron Rose. “A lot of times, these folks are seen in a negative light. This is a way to have a little competition and a little fun.”

The three-part competition began with the archery challenge, where shooters used a toy crossbow to shoot foam darts at a target held by the opposing team. As expected, the police department won going away. In fact, the police only needed two shooters to get past the three firefighters.

In the sports trivia round, the police took an early lead when they knew that Wilt Chamberlain held the season record for scoring in the NBA. The officers held a slim lead the rest of the way to sweep the first two rounds of competition.

But the wing eating contest was for double points, giving the firefighters a shot. And the firemen got off to a quick start, as their first two eaters had mild and medium sauces. Across the table, first policeman Jonathan Johnson drew Blazing sauce. He only managed to down one, before passing the other five to the next in line, Deandre Eiland. While the rules said he was supposed to eat the passed wings first, Eiland alternated flavors before passing the last of the Blazing wings to Russell.

“I waited and ate the hot ones last,” Russell said. “If we lost, I didn’t want to have to eat them.”

