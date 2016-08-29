Fulbright Scholar: After digging the ground, Tapscott Germany bound

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – If everything goes as he planned, John Tapscott will take his farmer’s tan to Germany in a couple of weeks.

In May, Tapscott graduated from Vassar College in New York with degrees in economics and German studies. The latter surprised him.

“I had intended to take Spanish. I felt like it was a continuation of what I did at Tupelo High School, but the class was full,” the 23-year-old said. “Somewhat on a whim, I ended up taking German and ended up being pretty good at it.”

After his sophomore year, he won a scholarship from Vassar to spend eight weeks near Munich, Germany. His second trip was part of a Columbia University program, and he studied at Freie Universität Berlin for six months.

“It’s ‘Free University’ in English,” Tapscott said.

During his two immersive experiences, he developed an enduring appreciation for the country.

“I once described it to a friend as a bizarre version of the U.S.,” he said. “It’s not so different that you feel like you’re somewhere totally foreign, but the German culture has so many minor differences that make it totally unique compared to the U.S.”

The transition from junior year in college to senior year is a time to focus on potential careers. But Tapscott figured out a way to delay decisions about his future.

He applied to the Fulbright Scholar Program, and eventually was selected to make his third trip to the country that has so captured his imagination.

“I’ll teach English,” he said. “I’ll be working with teenagers, 13- to 16- or 17-year-olds.”

He got the OK from the German government in March, so he knew what his fall would look like, but his summer was a question mark.

“I arrived in Mississippi from New York in mid-June,” he said. “I wasted away a week or so.”

He knew he wanted to work, so he contacted Will Reed with Native Son Farm in Tupelo. Tapscott said his parents, Mike and Marsha Tapscott, were shocked that he chose a labor-intensive job, but he wanted the learning experience.

And he certainly learned.

“It was a wake-up call. Just a few weeks earlier, I had graduated from college,” he said. “I was dropped down in this heat on the farm. It was pretty tough the first few days. I would say I had some pretty soft hands from spending time on my computer in the library doing homework. I quickly developed some calluses.”

He’s harvested okra, tomatoes and peppers, and he’s planted Brussels sprouts, cabbage and kale. He’s also become proficient at spreading manure around the crops with a hoe.

The end of each day found him covered in dirt and sweat from honest labor under the unforgiving Mississippi sun.

“I have a literal farmer’s tan. That’s one of the funnier things to happen to me this summer,” he said. “When I get home, I’ve taken to hosing myself down and getting the dirt off before I go inside. It would actually clog up the drain of the shower.”

Tapscott’s season on the farm taught him a few things about himself, as well as what it takes to work the land.

“I do feel like I could potentially manage a backyard garden, but nothing more,” he said. “I’m enjoying working out here, but I think farming is something that might be too tough for me to do beyond the backyard.”

Tapscott has since hung up his hoe to prepare for the big trip, which is about two weeks away. As of last Tuesday, he hadn’t figured out living arrangements yet, so that was exciting, as was the prospect of buying a one-way ticket to spend nearly a year in a different country.

He admitted that other than watching a miniseries on Netflix and reading a novella, he hasn’t been practicing German as much as he probably should.

“I’ll have to knock off the rust the final couple of weeks I’m here,” he said.

In addition to teaching, he hopes to provide people in Germany a positive image of Americans. Perhaps his farmer’s tan and callused hands will testify to his work ethic.

He also hopes to do something that eluded him during previous visits.

“I’ve met a lot of people there, but I wouldn’t say I have any real lasting relationships with Germans, other than with my host families,” he said. “That’s something I‘d like to change. Ten months is a long time. I’d like to make lasting connections.”

