Fulton leaders finalize anti-smoking law

FULTON – After months of talking about it and a few weeks of hacking out details, the City of Fulton has finally quit smoking. Mostly.

Kind of like that uncle who only smokes after meals, Fulton has some exceptions to its ban on public smoking, voted into law in a split-vote by city aldermen on Tuesday.

The new regulations will take effect in mid-March, 60 days after their passing.

Alderman Mike Nanney was the lone vote against the ordinance. Previously, he said he found the regulations largely unnecessary since most Fulton businesses are already smoke-free.

The ordinance features a laundry list of places where smoking and vaping is now prohibited: childcare facilities, city buildings, common areas in hotels and the like, elevators, health care facilities, places of employment, polling locations, public forms of transportation, retail stores, indoor portions of restaurants and bars, laundromats, waiting areas of office buildings, indoors sports venues and the waiting rooms of physicians’ offices are all named specifically.

There are some exceptions to the law. Hotels, motels, and bed and breakfast establishments are allowed to have designated smoking rooms; private clubs — the Fulton Country Club, for instance — can allow smoking; and retail stores that earn at least 75 percent of their revenue from tobacco or electronic smoking device sales are permitted to allow their use.

It was this final exception that caused a delay in the passing of the ordinance when it was brought before the board in early January.

Fulton has two businesses that would qualify for this exception: Fulton Tobacco Mart and Copper Road Vapor Shop. Fulton leaders said they didn’t want to pass any regulations that would negatively affect those businesses.

“We don’t want to interfere with their business in any way,” Mayor Lynette Weatherford said during the meeting.

The law requires proprietors of the city’s businesses to ask violators of the new law to snuff out their smokes or face a fine.

Individuals caught breaking the ordinance face a $50 fine for first-time offenses and up to a $250 fine for subsequent violations. Businesses that knowingly allow the ordinance to be broken can have their business licenses suspended or revoked.

Aldermen have been intermittently discussing the ban of public tobacco use for years, but began seriously considering it since the summer of 2015, following a visit by Helen Boerner, Itawamba and Monroe counties’ Project Director for the Mississippi Tobacco Free organization, in which she pushed its passage.

In October, the board voted to create the ordinance that passed last week.

Boerner was present for the final vote. Afterward, she expressed excitement for the passage of the law.

“With this vote, the city leaders showed that they do care about the quality of life of Fulton’s citizens and that they recognize the health dangers related to the exposure of secondhand smoke,” she said.

Mayor Weatherford called the ordinance’s passage inevitable.

“This is one of those things that other cities in the state have passed and we were just next in line,” she said.

