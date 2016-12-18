Fulton looks to recoup funds from BlueFire investment

town_fulton_greenBy Adam Armour

Itawamba County Times

FULTON – Fulton officials are looking into ways to recoup some of the money the city invested in the failed BlueFire Renewables project.

Last week, Fulton attorney Chip Mills, who represents the city’s board of aldermen, told city leaders that he’s exploring whatever legal avenues he can to see if the city can recover some of the money it invested in the long-gestating, now-defunct energy plant project.

“I’d like to look at some of the official channels as I try to decide if the city can recoup anything from BlueFire,” Mills said.

Mills told aldermen he’s sent official letters to the county asking for information regarding the contracts among the county, BlueFire and the city. Although the county complied, Mills said he believes he’s still missing some of the paperwork.

Here’s a quick review of the troubled relationship between BlueFire and Fulton: In 2009, the city borrowed $2.3 million from the Mississippi Development Authority to help develop land on Access Road, near Port Itawamba, to accommodate the California-based upstart, which planned to build a $400 million ethanol plant in the city. The city split the cost with Itawamba County, which paid $2.3 million.

Based on the agreement among BlueFire, Itawamba County and the City of Fulton, the energy company would make lease payments to the county, which would reimburse the city a portion of said payment.

That agreement held for several years. But beginning around 201, BlueFire began missing payments as it struggled with financing through the U.S. Department of Energy and, later, China Eximbank.

In 2014, BlueFire stopped making payments to the county altogether and, in turn, had its lease terminated the following year. The status of the company is currently unclear.

Calls and emails from The Times to the company and its CEO, Arnold Klann, have gone unanswered.

It’s the city that’s been the hardest jilted by BlueFire’s failure to materialize. The city has only received about $180,000 in payments from the company, and BlueFire may not be paying, Fulton is; the city has been making payments to the MDA of $150,000 each year. The county’s are about double that.

One of Mills’ chief complaints, last week, was the city hasn’t been kept in the loop about the interactions between the county and the company or the status of the project. He said Fulton officials weren’t even notified when the county canceled the lease agreement with BlueFire.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr

  • harryblah

    what needs to happen is all the officials involved in this fiasco should be arrested for fraud and embezzlement charges. it didn’t cost 2.3 million to develop that little piece of land. it was basically bulldozed. you can’t put a $400 million plant on a site that small that was to create 700 jobs. looks like fulton taxpayers got swindled again and no one will pay for this crime. chip mills should lose his law license since he’s so incompetent that he doesn’t know criminal activity when it’s spitting right in his face.

  • Thile

    Seems like all the state’s green tech jobs follow the same pattern: slick sales pitch leads to a poorly-vetted startup or fairly-new company receiving millions in capital; company kinda starts production–but very low production numbers, financial troubles, tells the state things are fine, company stops making payments, company goes under, local government left with debt and an empty facility.

    Investing in these technologies is fine. State and local governments should really do their homework before investing.

    • Numbercruncher

      Just like homework should have been done nationally for Solyndra, SpecraWatt, Beacon Power, Nevada Geothermal, Fisker Automotive, Abound Solar, A123 Systems, SunPower, First Solar, Enerl, etc etc etc.

      It’s not just this state’s so called “green” jobs. It’s national. And the above companies cost the American taxpayers billions. The common denominator here is so called “green” companies. I also don’t have to tell anyone who the heads of these failed companies supported and in return they got a heavy shot of capital from the American taxpayers. Heads of these failed companies got rich and certain campaigns got large donations. The taxpayer? Well it’s just part of the 10 Trillion that was added to debt the taxpayers will have to pay back.

      And investing in green power is currently a losing game altogether. Blue flame is one example. The cost overruns at the Kemper County “clean” coal plant is another. Even Tesla loses money to the tune of $4,000 on each Model S sold. How do they stay afloat to help make Elon Musk a Billionaire? 4.9 Billion dollars in taxpayer subsidies. That’s how.

      • Thile

        Good post, but I was referring to green technology jobs on the state and local level that have an immediate financial impact on Mississippians. Twin Creeks Technologies, Vrdia/HCL CleanTech, KiOR, Calisolar, and Enerkem received over a half a billion in “incentives.” Gosh, the “start-up state” could really use that money now.

        • Numbercruncher

          Investment in green energy is a losing game no matter if it’s in Fulton MS or Bangor, Maine. It’s also being pushed hard by the Feds and the EPA. Wind farms have been given exceptions from fines for killing Bald Eagles and it has been shared with Coal miners that their industry is going to be regulated out of business.

          People are made to feel good for driving a Volt, Prius, and other electric and hybrid cars and SUV drivers are scolded by the “green” folks. Well what is never told is the devastating environmental impact of mining for Nickel for the batteries and how much carbon is expelled shipping the parts and cars around for production. So much is expelled that it may not be made up during the life of the hybrid. But don’t let that stop green celebrity hypocrisy as they fly around in fuel sucking private jets and live in homes that require massive amounts of power even when they are not at home.

          The Feds will encourage states and businesses to play the losing game of green energy but over regulate tried and true energy that is self sufficient and actually provides high paying jobs.

  • George Smith

    I called in on this to super talk they were all for it. I had done my research 3 other states turned them down Paul Gallo treated me like an idiot. Well now sir who is the idiot.

    • Thile

      StuporTalk is essentially state-run radio (the state “pays” them for “advertising”), so no surprise that they would criticize you for questioning the MDA’s decision. Heck, all KiOR had was a video of their process and we all saw how that turned out.