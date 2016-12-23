Fulton man arrested after woman thrown from car

Daily Journal

TUPELO – An Itawamba County man was jailed Friday morning following an overnight, two-county manhunt.

Anthony Ray Loague, 32, is facing domestic violence-aggravated assault charges following a pair of incidents in Tupelo Thursday evening.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, law enforcement responded to the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and East Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man assaulting a woman while both were in the same car.

“About 20 minutes later, we get a call saying a woman had been thrown from the same car off Highway 178 near the Lee-Itawamba county line,” Johnson said.

Responding deputies found the woman near County Road 1595. She was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement in both Lee and Itawamba counties searched for Loague overnight. He was captured Friday morning in Lee County.