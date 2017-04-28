Fulton woman dies in Alcorn County wreck

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

A Fulton woman was killed in a head-on vehicle crash in Alcorn County on Thursday.

The wreck was reported at around 6:14 p.m. on County Road 400 near the intersection with County Road 405.

Charlotte Vandergriff, 55, of Fulton, was killed in the crash, said Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell. She was the only person in her vehicle.

The other vehicle had six occupants with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The wreck occurred after the vehicle with the six occupants backed out of a driveway to head north on County Road 400, the sheriff said.

There is no indication that anything illegal occurred.

Vandergriff was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash occurred near the center lane of the road, and Vandergriff was headed south on County Road 400.