Gateway signs to be installed at six major entry points into Tupelo

TUPELO – Need directions? The All-America City has got you covered.

Or it will, soon enough. Installation of new entryway and directional signage is underway across the city of Tupelo.

The Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau initiated the overhaul.

So-called gateway signs will be installed at six major entry points into the city. Trailblazer signs will guide visitors and residents to major attractions like the Elvis Presley Birthplace, the Fairpark District and Ballard Park.

Signs featuring maps will also help pedestrians navigate the downtown area.

All signs feature a consistent color scheme and common design motifs, with a prominent crown logo on some of the signs.

“I’ve seen the big crowns on the truck. They look really good,” said CVB Director Neal McCoy. “They couldn’t get them assembled and installed fast enough once I saw those.”

The crown is intended to symbolize Tupelo’s connections to Presley, the king of rock ’n’ roll.

CVB will have the ability to use an LED lighting system to control the color of the gateway signs.

“If we need to introduce a color theme, we can,” McCoy said.

Installation of the signs began Monday. McCoy estimated that by the end of next week, most signs should be installed, depending on weather conditions.

In all, some 240 different sign panels will be produced and installed on 80 different poles across the city.

Many poles will feature multiple sign panels.

The signs were made and will be installed by Knight Sign Industries, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Project costs should come in a little under $400,000, with CVB paying these costs.

The CVB receives its funding through a 2 percent tax on local hotels and restaurants. The CVB receives oversight from a seven-member board consisting of members of the hotel and restaurant industry, as well as an appointment from the Community Development Foundation and the mayor’s office.

