Giving thanks: Donors honored at THS band reception

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By W. Derek Russell

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Appreciation and testimonials were shared Sunday afternoon in the Tupelo High School band hall as students, parents and donors gathered for a reception honoring those that helped make the band’s trip to Washington, D.C., possible.

“My mom taught me that you can never say thank you enough,” THS band director Rick Murphy said, speaking to the group. “Without you it was completely and totally impossible. You’re why we were able to do what we did, and we thank you for that. ”

More than 160 students from Tupelo High School made the trip to march in the inauguration parade for President Trump earlier this month. With more than $110,000 raised by the band from the community, Murphy said there were funds left over that will go to help buy some new uniforms for incoming band members.

“We need to buy some typical sizes for incoming students and supplement what we already have,” Murphy said. “That’s what we really need right now.”

With the parade and fundraising behind them, Murphy said he’s setting his sights on a great concert season ahead.

“We want to make a big splash. We want to be one of the top high school bands in Mississippi,” Murphy told the group. “And, yes, I do want to go to the Macy’s parade.”

Drum major Kyle Woodward spoke highly of Murphy’s leadership as they prepared for the trip.

“Mr. Murphy has done a phenomenal job in opening doors for this band,” Woodward said. “We all experienced that first-hand on this trip.”

Among those who stood to say thank you to the attendees was Tupelo city councilman Mike Bryan, who said it was evidence of the kindness of the community.

“We appreciate all the donors giving these kids the opportunity to go on this trip,” he said. “That’s another reminder of the Tupelo Spirit.”

derek.russell@journalinc.com

Twitter: @wderekrussell