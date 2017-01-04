Golden man accused of sex abuse of girl, making child porn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a Mississippi man recorded video and captured photos of himself sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl in northwestern Alabama.

Franklin County Investigator Sgt. Jason Holcomb says 31-year-old Marcus Paul Smith Jr., of Golden, Mississippi, was arrested over the weekend after his ex-wife told investigators that Smith sent child pornography to her.

News outlets report Smith was formally charged Tuesday with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and two counts of production of child pornography.

Authorities say Smith knew the girl’s mother. Officials said the mother was not involved and was unaware the pornography was being produced.

If convicted, Smith faces up to life imprisonment.

Online jail records do not indicate whether he has an attorney.