Golden man arrested on felony drug charges

Daily Journal

IUKA – A familiar aroma during a traffic stop landed a Tishomingo County man in jail.

Tishomingo County deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Belmont area for an expired tag. When the officer approached the vehicle, he smelled what he believed was marijuana smoke. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found marijuana residue, paraphernalia and methamphetamine hidden in a cigarette pack.

Michael Eugene Pharr, 28, of Golden was charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Tishomingo County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.