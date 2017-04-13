Governor inks law requiring all to wear seat belts

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Legislation was quietly signed into law earlier this month by Gov. Phil Bryant requiring all passengers, those in the front and back seats, to wear a seat belt.

When the new law goes into effect on July 1, Mississippi will become the 19th state, plus the District of Columbia, where seat belt use is required in the front and back seats, and law enforcement will be able to pull over a vehicle where the law is not being followed and issue a traffic citation.

The new law is known as Harlie’s Law in honor of Harlie Ann Brooke Oswalt, 15, of Potts Camp, who was killed in a traffic accident on Nov. 21 in Marshall County.

Oswalt was one of four teenagers involved in the traffic accident, and according to her stepfather, Thomas Crouch, was the only one not wearing a seat belt. Oswalt and another back seat passenger, a cousin, Tristan Bragg, 17, of Lumberton, Texas, were killed in the wreck.

After the accident, Harlie’s Law legislation was introduced in the Senate. But it was amended in the Senate to require only those under 18 to wear a seat belt in the back seat.

In the House, Rep. Steve Massengill, R-Hickory Flat, who like bill supporter Sen. Bill Stone, D-Holly Springs, represents the area where Oswalt’s family lives, was successful in amending the bill so that it again required all passengers to wear seat belts.

The Senate accepted the Massengill amendment and sent it to the governor.

Crouch said, based on the facts of the wreck, his stepdaughter most likely would not have survived even if she had been wearing a seat belt. Still, he said, “My wife (Brandy Crouch) is honored the bill is named after Harlie and she supports it 100 percent. I do, too.”

He said Tristan Bragg’s parents, Brandi and Buck Hernandez of Texas, also support the legislation.

Under existing law, the requirement that front seat occupants wear a seat belt is a primary law, meaning law enforcement can stop a vehicle when the seat belt is not being worn by those in the front seat. The new law also covers back seat passengers.

The proposal would not impact vehicles like school buses.

Opposition to seat belt usage might be moderating in the Mississippi Legislature.

When the Legislature passed the primary seat belt law for front seat occupants in the 1990s, it was a major issue that supporters worked on for years before getting it enacted.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, 34 states have primary seat belt laws covering those in the front seat, while 15 states have secondary seat belt laws, meaning law enforcement can write a ticket if the vehicle is stopped for another reason.

The new law goes into effect July 1. The penalty will be $25, but will not go on the offender’s driving record.

Statistics from the Governors Highway Safety Association indicate that 90 percent of passengers now wear seat felts, but nearly half of traffic fatalities are unbuckled.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9