Governor makes another round of budget cuts

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Gov. Phil Bryant has announced his fifth round of budget cuts in less than 14 months – the first reductions to impact kindergarten through 12th grade education.

The second-term Republican announced the cuts – $43 million – via social media Tuesday around noon. He stressed on his Facebook page that the $6.1-billion budget is still about $700 million more than it was five years ago when the state still was trying to rebound from the Great Recession and the unprecedented drop in revenue that occurred.

This time around, the governor said education, including the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, which provides state funds for the operation of local school districts, would be cut about one-half of a percent or about $10 million.

Student Financial Aid, Child Protective Services, the Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Mental Health were exempted by the governor from this round of cuts, although some of those entities, like Mental Health, have been cut by the governor in the past. Most other agencies were cut just under 1 percent.

In addition, the governor transferred $7 million from the Working Cash Stabilization Fund to avoid additional cuts.

The governor is forced to make cuts because revenue collections continue to be sluggish with the state not collecting enough revenue to fund the budget passed by the 2016 Legislature for the current fiscal year.

In a letter to state Fiscal Officer Laura Jackson announcing the cuts, Bryant said, “It is tempting to leave things alone and hope for revenue collections to improve and offset the shortfall we are experiencing, however, I feel it is imperative that we take action based on the best possible information. …

“If we postpone pending reductions until later, then, state agencies must make relatively larger cuts and will have less flexibility/time to handle the necessary cuts.”

The governor has now cut about $150 million this fiscal year. Tuesday marked the third time he has made cuts this fiscal year.

In addition, Bryant made two rounds of budget cuts, the first in January 2016, during the previous fiscal year. The total of the five cuts, spanning less than 14 months and over two fiscal years, is more than $212 million. Plus, the governor has transferred more than $100 million from the rainy day fund to prevent the need for additional cuts.

Many Democrats cite the multiple tax cuts, totaling more than $300 million in recent years, for the sluggish revenue collections, resulting in the cuts. Larger tax cuts, passed during the 2016 session, will be phased in during the coming years.

The Legislature also cut most agencies during the 2016 session and is preparing to decrease budgets again this session.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9