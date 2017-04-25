Grand jury indicts Saltillo man for fatal wreck

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Lee County man was arrested and formally charged Monday in connection with a Christmas Eve wreck that killed a man.

The Lee County Grand Jury indicted Marcus Wells on the charge of driving under the influence-death. Wells, 27, of 167 County Road 1820, Saltillo, was picked up by the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday morning and taken to the Lee County Jail.

During his initial court appearance in Lee County Justice Court, bond was set at $25,000.

Wells was reportedly driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe on Beech Springs Road around 10 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2016. The vehicle left the road, rolled over multiple times before coming to rest on the driver’s side against a tree near 1359 Beech Springs Road.

Anthony Hill, 27, was found in critical condition at the scene of the wreck and later died at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo. Hill, the nephew of Tupelo Police Maj. Anthony Hill, had been thrown from the vehicle.

Three other people – two males and a female – were also in the car. They were taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.